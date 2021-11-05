Redwood Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Redwood Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,309 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of H&R Block worth $3,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in H&R Block by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 123,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 55,597 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 38.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 148,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 41,285 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the first quarter worth $229,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 1,243.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 331,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after buying an additional 306,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 1.9% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 88,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get H&R Block alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

H&R Block stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.97. The company had a trading volume of 13,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,589. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.97 and its 200-day moving average is $24.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.77.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.27. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 558.32% and a net margin of 20.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.41%.

In related news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 23,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $604,564.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 32,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $845,041.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,103 shares of company stock valued at $2,362,465. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.