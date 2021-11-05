Redwood Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 27,361 shares during the quarter. Gentex comprises about 0.7% of Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $4,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex in the second quarter valued at about $1,083,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gentex in the second quarter valued at about $1,909,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Gentex by 3.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,237,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,961,000 after purchasing an additional 37,341 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Gentex by 796.2% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 28,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 25,232 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Gentex by 111,224.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 45,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 45,602 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GNTX traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.78. 4,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,484,744. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.67. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $29.27 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.96.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.07 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 22.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GNTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.25 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.54.

In other news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $316,106.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James H. Wallace sold 7,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $253,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,470 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

