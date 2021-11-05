Redwood Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,187 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 324.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 44,947 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,900,000 after buying an additional 34,348 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,004 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $15,777,000 after buying an additional 39,272 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,200 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 13,188 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays lowered shares of The Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.73.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $4.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $174.98. 514,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,445,695. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.24. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $124.61 and a one year high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $317.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

