Redwood Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,187 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Commvault Systems by 13.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,797,000 after buying an additional 19,826 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 24.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 233,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,984,000 after purchasing an additional 45,753 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 42.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,494,000 after purchasing an additional 43,570 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $385,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Commvault Systems by 20.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

In related news, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,991 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $299,045.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

CVLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. William Blair cut shares of Commvault Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,118. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.20. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.23 and a 1 year high of $84.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.57 and a beta of 0.60.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.09). Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $177.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commvault Systems Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.