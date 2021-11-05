Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Regal Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RRX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $175.00 to $193.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Regal Rexnord traded as high as $162.77 and last traded at $162.30, with a volume of 3419 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $160.06.

The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $892.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.51 million. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 12.96%. Regal Rexnord’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Corp will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX)

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

