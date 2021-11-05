Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Regal Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RRX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $175.00 to $193.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Regal Rexnord traded as high as $162.77 and last traded at $162.30, with a volume of 3419 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $160.06.

The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $892.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.51 million. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 12.96%. Regal Rexnord’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Corp will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

