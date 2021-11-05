Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $35.09

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.09 and last traded at $35.06, with a volume of 10 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Get Reliant Bancorp alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.91 million, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.97.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 29.30% and a return on equity of 15.64%. Equities research analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.43%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 9.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 15.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,034,000 after acquiring an additional 33,224 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 165.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 8,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 37.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 14,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

About Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC)

Reliant Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Retail Banking, and Residential Mortgage Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment provides deposit and lending services to consumer and business customers within its primary geographic markets.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Reliant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.