Ren (REN) Price Tops $0.96

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 5th. Ren has a market cap of $959.10 million and approximately $36.53 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ren has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. One Ren coin can now be bought for approximately $0.96 or 0.00001571 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00054142 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.24 or 0.00247138 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00012672 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.25 or 0.00096818 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004387 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Ren Profile

Ren (CRYPTO:REN) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 997,764,051 coins. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ren is renproject.io . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Ren Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

