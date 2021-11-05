Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 235,300 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 258.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $6,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KEY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 98,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 4.4% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 3.2% in the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 19,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.16 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wedbush increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.29.

KeyCorp stock opened at $23.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.39. The stock has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.51. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $12.61 and a 12-month high of $24.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 33.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 10,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $256,516.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $62,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,642 shares of company stock worth $1,927,818. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.