Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $6.45 Million Stock Holdings in Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,041,812 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 157,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Armstrong Flooring were worth $6,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AFI. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in Armstrong Flooring in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Armstrong Flooring by 318.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 11,175 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Armstrong Flooring by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Armstrong Flooring in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Armstrong Flooring by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AFI opened at $3.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.62. Armstrong Flooring, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $6.96.

Armstrong Flooring, Inc engages in the production of flooring products. It operates through the Resilient Flooring and Wood Flooring segments. The Resilient Flooring segment designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of floor coverings primarily for homes and commercial buildings under various brands, including the Armstrong brand.

