Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Holdings in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,827,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 757,149 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.05% of Akebia Therapeutics worth $6,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,690,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,408,000 after purchasing an additional 34,569 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 56,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 233,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 99,101 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $463,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKBA stock opened at $3.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $530.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.08. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $5.14.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 125.60% and a negative net margin of 135.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney disease. The firm also involves in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

