Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 100,400 Shares of Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 290,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Forterra were worth $6,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FRTA. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Forterra by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 10,880 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Forterra by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Forterra by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,798 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forterra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,221,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Forterra by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 137,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 96,024 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Forterra alerts:

Shares of FRTA opened at $23.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.52. Forterra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.07 and a 52 week high of $23.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 2.29.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.13). Forterra had a return on equity of 47.37% and a net margin of 6.40%.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of pipe and precast products. It operates through the flowing segments: Drainage Pipe & Products, Water Pipe & Products, and Corporate and Other. The Drainage Pipe & Products segment produces concrete drainage pipe and precast products in the United States and Eastern Canada.

Recommended Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.