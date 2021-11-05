Render Token (RNDR) Price Up 20.8% Over Last Week

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. During the last seven days, Render Token has traded up 20.8% against the US dollar. One Render Token coin can now be bought for about $1.30 or 0.00002129 BTC on major exchanges. Render Token has a total market capitalization of $216.75 million and $7.24 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00053662 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 39.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $149.42 or 0.00244250 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00012758 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004595 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.06 or 0.00096538 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Render Token Coin Profile

Render Token (RNDR) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 523,234,919 coins and its circulating supply is 166,433,964 coins. Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token . The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Render Token

