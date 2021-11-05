Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Price Target Cut to $68.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) had its target price decreased by KeyCorp from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 50.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RCII. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.83.

Shares of Rent-A-Center stock opened at $45.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.82. Rent-A-Center has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $67.76.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 46.39%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCII. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 651.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

