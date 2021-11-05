Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 28,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 614,891 shares.The stock last traded at $43.45 and had previously closed at $45.11.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RCII. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America began coverage on Rent-A-Center in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rent-A-Center has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.95 and a 200 day moving average of $57.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.46.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 6.13%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

About Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII)

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.