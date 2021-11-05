Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

RTOKY has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Rentokil Initial to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rentokil Initial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.00.

OTCMKTS:RTOKY opened at $41.30 on Tuesday. Rentokil Initial has a one year low of $32.42 and a one year high of $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.72.

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. The firm through its products and services protect people from the dangers of pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Benelux, Germany, Southern Europe, and Latin America.

