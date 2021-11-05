Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Director Karen A. Dawes Sells 2,400 Shares

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Director Karen A. Dawes sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.94, for a total value of $729,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Karen A. Dawes also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 14th, Karen A. Dawes sold 274 shares of Repligen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total value of $80,627.24.
- On Tuesday, August 17th, Karen A. Dawes sold 17,514 shares of Repligen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.77, for a total value of $4,444,527.78.
Shares of RGEN opened at $277.03 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $162.29 and a 1 year high of $327.32. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.92 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $285.03 and a 200-day moving average of $235.33.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGEN. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Repligen by 1,982.9% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,310,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $378,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,690 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Repligen by 33.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,755,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $350,362,000 after purchasing an additional 435,972 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Repligen by 336.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 444,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,820,000 after purchasing an additional 343,025 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Repligen by 40.3% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,736,000 after purchasing an additional 291,789 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Repligen by 12.7% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,477,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,178,000 after purchasing an additional 166,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.
RGEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Repligen from $260.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.38.
About Repligen
Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.
