Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Director Karen A. Dawes Sells 2,400 Shares

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Director Karen A. Dawes sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.94, for a total value of $729,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Karen A. Dawes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 14th, Karen A. Dawes sold 274 shares of Repligen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total value of $80,627.24.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Karen A. Dawes sold 17,514 shares of Repligen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.77, for a total value of $4,444,527.78.

Shares of RGEN opened at $277.03 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $162.29 and a 1 year high of $327.32. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.92 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $285.03 and a 200-day moving average of $235.33.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $178.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 89.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGEN. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Repligen by 1,982.9% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,310,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $378,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,690 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Repligen by 33.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,755,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $350,362,000 after purchasing an additional 435,972 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Repligen by 336.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 444,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,820,000 after purchasing an additional 343,025 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Repligen by 40.3% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,736,000 after purchasing an additional 291,789 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Repligen by 12.7% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,477,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,178,000 after purchasing an additional 166,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

RGEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Repligen from $260.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.38.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

