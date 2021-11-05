Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. Sells 1,000 Shares

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of RGEN stock traded down $15.31 on Thursday, hitting $277.03. The stock had a trading volume of 466,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,555. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $162.29 and a twelve month high of $327.32. The firm has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $284.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.03.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $178.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.97 million. Repligen had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 89.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on RGEN. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Repligen by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,894,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $976,947,000 after buying an additional 32,003 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,755,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $350,362,000 after purchasing an additional 435,972 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,477,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,178,000 after purchasing an additional 166,364 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,310,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,698,000 after purchasing an additional 121,266 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 1,982.9% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,310,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $378,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,690 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.