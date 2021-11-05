Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,033 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.06% of Republic Services worth $21,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Republic Services by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 316,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,837,000 after acquiring an additional 9,128 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Republic Services by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,936,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $433,068,000 after acquiring an additional 23,126 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in Republic Services by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 167,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,472,000 after acquiring an additional 49,046 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Republic Services by 825.4% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 260,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,622,000 after acquiring an additional 232,058 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Republic Services by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 7,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $133.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.62 and a 1 year high of $145.98.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.69%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.08.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

