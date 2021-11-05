Request (REQ) Hits Market Cap of $227.74 Million

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. Request has a total market cap of $227.74 million and approximately $19.12 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000374 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Request has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00054348 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.57 or 0.00250416 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000595 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00012926 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.09 or 0.00096980 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004555 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Request Coin Profile

Request (REQ) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,881,816 coins. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . Request’s official website is request.network . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Request’s official message board is blog.request.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Request Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

