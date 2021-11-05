Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Avient Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:AVNT)

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Avient in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.35 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Avient’s FY2024 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avient currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.44.

NYSE AVNT opened at $57.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.66. Avient has a 1-year low of $31.18 and a 1-year high of $57.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in Avient by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Avient by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 107,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Avient by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,091,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,575,000 after acquiring an additional 377,401 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Avient by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,584,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,801,000 after acquiring an additional 256,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Avient by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 258,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Avient’s payout ratio is 49.13%.

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

