Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.83 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.79. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.01 EPS.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 88.36% and a return on equity of 258.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.20.

HALO stock opened at $40.24 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $32.85 and a 52 week high of $56.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.22.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HALO. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,941,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,593,000 after acquiring an additional 731,878 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,066,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $865,808,000 after buying an additional 628,960 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 391.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 556,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,210,000 after buying an additional 443,429 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 122.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 726,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,997,000 after buying an additional 400,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,638,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $619,315,000 after buying an additional 380,438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jean-Pierre Bizzari sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $1,435,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $2,004,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,450 shares of company stock valued at $8,790,289 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

