Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Cadence Bancorporation’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CADE)

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Get Cadence Bancorporation alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CADE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist started coverage on Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.29.

Shares of NYSE CADE opened at $31.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.55. Cadence Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $28.73 and a 52-week high of $31.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.16.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $182.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Cadence Bancorporation’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CADE. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 31,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 5.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 2.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 35,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.