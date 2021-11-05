Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Medallion Financial Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Medallion Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $1.77 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.38. B. Riley also issued estimates for Medallion Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.36. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 24.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.97) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Medallion Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Medallion Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

MFIN opened at $9.00 on Friday. Medallion Financial has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.32 and its 200-day moving average is $8.61. The company has a market capitalization of $225.56 million, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 2.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $167,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medallion Financial during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 113,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Medallion Financial during the second quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.58% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

