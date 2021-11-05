Research Analysts Offer Predictions for OneSpan Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OSPN)

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OneSpan in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick forecasts that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OSPN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet downgraded OneSpan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OneSpan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Shares of OSPN stock opened at $21.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.45 million, a PE ratio of -45.87 and a beta of 0.51. OneSpan has a 1-year low of $17.77 and a 1-year high of $29.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.37 and a 200 day moving average of $23.11.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter. OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Michael J. Mcconnell bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.06 per share, with a total value of $90,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $270,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 56,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $1,146,057.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,474,471 shares in the company, valued at $70,670,740.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 20,000 shares of company stock worth $374,250. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in OneSpan during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in OneSpan by 809.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpan during the 2nd quarter worth about $171,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpan during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpan during the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

