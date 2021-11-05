Research Analysts Set Expectations for Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GHL)

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research note issued on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.29. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.49. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 75.19% and a net margin of 15.26%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

GHL stock opened at $16.98 on Friday. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $20.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. The firm has a market cap of $324.93 million, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.00 and a 200 day moving average of $15.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,308,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,132,000 after purchasing an additional 18,070 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 49,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 11,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

