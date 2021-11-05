Research Analysts Set Expectations for TELUS Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:T)

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) – National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for TELUS in a report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TELUS’s FY2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

T has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$30.00 target price (up previously from C$29.00) on shares of TELUS in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of TELUS from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$30.92.

Shares of T stock opened at C$28.31 on Thursday. TELUS has a 52-week low of C$22.97 and a 52-week high of C$29.99. The stock has a market cap of C$38.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$28.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.94.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

