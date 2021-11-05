Research Analysts Set Expectations for Utz Brands, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:UTZ)

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Utz Brands in a report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.17. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Utz Brands’ FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $297.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.69 million. Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 1.68%.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UTZ. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Utz Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Utz Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.63.

Shares of UTZ stock opened at $15.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.20. Utz Brands has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $30.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th.

In related news, Director John W. Altmeyer purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.67 per share, with a total value of $93,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 106,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total value of $1,773,971.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 401,303 shares of company stock valued at $6,555,667 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Utz Brands in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Utz Brands by 41.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Utz Brands in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Utz Brands in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Utz Brands by 359.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. 41.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Utz Brands Company Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

