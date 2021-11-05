Reviewing CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBCP) and Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN)

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBCP) and Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CareCloud and Nuance Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CareCloud 0 0 0 0 N/A Nuance Communications 0 3 3 0 2.50

Nuance Communications has a consensus target price of $58.60, indicating a potential upside of 6.22%. Given Nuance Communications’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nuance Communications is more favorable than CareCloud.

Profitability

This table compares CareCloud and Nuance Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CareCloud N/A N/A N/A Nuance Communications -2.82% 9.04% 3.20%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CareCloud and Nuance Communications’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CareCloud N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Nuance Communications $1.48 billion 11.73 $21.40 million $0.47 117.38

Nuance Communications has higher revenue and earnings than CareCloud.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.1% of Nuance Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Nuance Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nuance Communications beats CareCloud on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc. brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Services and solutions include revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health record (EHR), business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management (PXM). CareCloud is headquartered in Somerset, NJ.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc. is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other. The Healthcare segment improves clinical documentation, improve quality of care, minimize physician burnout, integrate quality measures, and aid reimbursement. The Enterprise segment engages in multi-channel access to customer service from the businesses they interact with is driving demand for AI-powered omni-channel engagement solutions. The other segment includes SRS and Devices businesses. The company was founded in March 1992 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

