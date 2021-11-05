Reviewing NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) & Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) and NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Activision Blizzard and NCC Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Activision Blizzard $8.09 billion 6.56 $2.20 billion $3.25 20.99 NCC Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Activision Blizzard has higher revenue and earnings than NCC Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Activision Blizzard and NCC Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Activision Blizzard 0 6 18 0 2.75 NCC Group 0 2 1 0 2.33

Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus price target of $102.79, suggesting a potential upside of 50.66%. Given Activision Blizzard’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Activision Blizzard is more favorable than NCC Group.

Profitability

This table compares Activision Blizzard and NCC Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Activision Blizzard 29.18% 16.76% 11.15% NCC Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Activision Blizzard has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NCC Group has a beta of -0.06, meaning that its share price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.4% of Activision Blizzard shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Activision Blizzard shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Activision Blizzard beats NCC Group on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc. engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform. The Blizzard Entertainment segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the PC platform. The King Digital Entertainment segment develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services, particularly on mobile platforms, such as Google’s Android and Apple’s iOS. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

About NCC Group

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training. It also offers software resilience services that include escrow agreements, software escrow verification, secure verification, software as a service access and replicate, and software risk assessment solutions, as well as operates online cyber store. The company serves customers in transport industries that includes automotive, maritime, aerospace, and rail; and oil and gas, Internet of Thing, finance, small business, and retail sectors. NCC Group plc was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

