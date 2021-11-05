Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revolve Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a buy rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Revolve Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.16.

RVLV traded up $5.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.62. 45,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067,009. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.14. Revolve Group has a 52-week low of $18.33 and a 52-week high of $78.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 66.16, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.46.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 13.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 51,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $3,789,988.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 77,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $4,584,405.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,111. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,140,150 shares of company stock worth $72,621,678 in the last quarter. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Revolve Group during the second quarter worth $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Revolve Group during the third quarter worth $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 36.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 783.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the period. 50.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

