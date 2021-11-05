Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) PT Raised to $85.80 at Credit Suisse Group

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $74.00 to $85.80 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Revolve Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revolve Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Revolve Group from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.16.

Revolve Group stock traded up $4.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.97. The stock had a trading volume of 42,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,009. Revolve Group has a 52-week low of $18.33 and a 52-week high of $78.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.77 and a 200 day moving average of $62.14.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 39.45%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Mente sold 64,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $3,665,060.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,775 shares in the company, valued at $1,758,175.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 110,658 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $6,307,506.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,140,150 shares of company stock worth $72,621,678. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the second quarter worth $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the third quarter worth $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 36.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 68.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

