Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) Short Interest Down 16.0% in October

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the September 30th total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:RMBI opened at $16.22 on Friday. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $16.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.95. The firm has a market cap of $202.34 million, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

In other news, Director Harold T. Hanley III acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.48 per share, with a total value of $154,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMBI. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 173.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 33.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 6.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 15.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 551,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,224,000 after purchasing an additional 74,750 shares during the last quarter. 19.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

