Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ricoh had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RICOY remained flat at $$9.80 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 14,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 177. Ricoh has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.67 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ricoh from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ricoh presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Ricoh Co, Ltd. engages in the development, production, sale, and provision of services for imaging systems, industrial printers, and network equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Printing, Office Services, Commercial Printing, Industrial Printing, Thermal, and Others. The Office Printing segment provides multifunction devices, printers, and copiers for offices.

