Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
RIO has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.60.
RIO stock opened at $60.86 on Wednesday. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $58.72 and a twelve month high of $95.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.43.
Rio Tinto Group Company Profile
Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.
Featured Article: Forex
Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.