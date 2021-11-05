Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

RIO has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.60.

RIO stock opened at $60.86 on Wednesday. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $58.72 and a twelve month high of $95.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.43.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,358,333 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $892,604,000 after purchasing an additional 432,274 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 212.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,931,625 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $329,824,000 after buying an additional 2,673,607 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,948,268 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $246,819,000 after purchasing an additional 429,831 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,828,563 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $237,288,000 after acquiring an additional 261,589 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,818,404 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $236,640,000 after purchasing an additional 83,424 shares during the last quarter. 8.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

