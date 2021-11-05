Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Invests $5.96 Million in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 220,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $929,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $702,000. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,226,000. Finally, TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,474,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.74. 590,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,843. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.50. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $28.81.

