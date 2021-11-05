Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,293 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EPP. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 7,354.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $913,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.20. 1,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,626. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $42.93 and a 1 year high of $53.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.55 and its 200 day moving average is $51.56.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

