Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,380 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,380 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises approximately 1.1% of Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $9,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 2.7% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 9,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% in the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 93,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.1% in the second quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, GenTrust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.8% in the second quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.66. 565,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,893,258. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.65.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.92%.

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.04.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.