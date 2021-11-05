Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,577 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $3,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its position in The Boeing by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,570 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in The Boeing by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,594 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in The Boeing by 117,014.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 66,755 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $15,992,000 after purchasing an additional 66,698 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,147,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in The Boeing by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,541 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA traded up $5.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $218.95. 369,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,465,081. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $152.10 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.17. The company has a market cap of $128.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 1.52.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $260.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Monday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.27.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

