Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) PT Lowered to $61.00

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at B. Riley from $68.00 to $61.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 44.72% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Rocky Brands’ FY2023 earnings at $5.74 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RCKY. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Rocky Brands from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKY opened at $42.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.23 million, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.60. Rocky Brands has a 1 year low of $27.71 and a 1 year high of $69.00.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($1.10). Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 4.10%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Rocky Brands will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCKY. SG Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rocky Brands by 1,755.4% in the second quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 100,821 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 95,387 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rocky Brands in the first quarter valued at $4,246,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Rocky Brands by 100.5% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,935 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after purchasing an additional 73,159 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Rocky Brands by 21.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 303,848 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,466,000 after purchasing an additional 53,100 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rocky Brands in the second quarter valued at $1,960,000. Institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

