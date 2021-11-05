Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 360 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 360 price objective on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ROG. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price objective on Rogers in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 437 price target on shares of Rogers in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a CHF 395 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 320 target price on shares of Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 340 price target on shares of Rogers in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 371.69.

Rogers has a 12 month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12 month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

