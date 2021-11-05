Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Lowered to $550.00 at DA Davidson

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price objective cut by DA Davidson from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ROKU. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Roku from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $395.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $490.00 to $460.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $415.00 to $365.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $415.21.

Shares of ROKU traded down $5.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $284.00. 80,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,182,871. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $325.89 and a 200-day moving average of $357.70. Roku has a one year low of $207.50 and a one year high of $490.76. The firm has a market cap of $37.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.63 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.50.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roku will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.40, for a total transaction of $31,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,578,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 16,807 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.77, for a total value of $6,550,864.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 529,758 shares of company stock worth $176,982,731 over the last ninety days. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 237.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Roku during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Roku by 218.2% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Roku by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Roku by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

