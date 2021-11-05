ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.58 Million

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded down 19.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. During the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar. One ROOBEE coin can currently be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. ROOBEE has a market capitalization of $19.01 million and approximately $2.58 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00028650 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $168.98 or 0.00273604 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001037 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ROOBEE Profile

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,652,518 coins. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

