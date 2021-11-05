Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Acquired by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,442 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,566 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Ross Stores by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,499,215 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,509,903,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567,503 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 391,521 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $48,549,000 after acquiring an additional 66,091 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 906,847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $110,738,000 after acquiring an additional 6,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,825,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

ROST stock opened at $117.59 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.52 and a 52-week high of $134.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.02.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROST shares. Loop Capital downgraded Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.64.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.