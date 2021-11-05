Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target to $220.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $220.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $122.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.58.

Shares of NET stock opened at $201.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cloudflare has a 1 year low of $56.26 and a 1 year high of $202.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -446.86 and a beta of 0.61.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total value of $5,945,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total transaction of $4,486,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 841,790 shares of company stock valued at $113,913,543 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NET. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 434.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

