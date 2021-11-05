Royal Bank of Canada Buys New Shares in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 130,336 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $33,014,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.06% of Coinbase Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at $25,000. South State Corp purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 21.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

COIN stock opened at $344.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.00 and a 12 month high of $429.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $268.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.98.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $4.16. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1040.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.40.

In other news, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 726,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.60, for a total transaction of $188,596,025.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.47, for a total transaction of $13,498,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,279,085 shares of company stock valued at $348,022,485.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.