Royal Bank of Canada Has $34.23 Million Stock Position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 33.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,889,083 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470,719 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $34,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLDP. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 98.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,593,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,926,000 after purchasing an additional 789,438 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter worth about $14,089,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter worth about $13,395,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 41.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,303,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,747,000 after purchasing an additional 672,447 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 2,042.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 568,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,292,000 after purchasing an additional 541,499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $18.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.39 and a beta of 1.52. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $42.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.54. The company has a quick ratio of 23.08, a current ratio of 23.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $24.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.64 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 68.18%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Eight Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a C$18.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Truist started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.61.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.