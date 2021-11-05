Royal Bank of Canada Increases Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Price Target to C$2,700.00

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) had its target price upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$2,300.00 to C$2,700.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CNSWF. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,000.00 to C$2,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,308.33.

Shares of CNSWF stock traded down $26.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,732.34. 496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,725.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,592.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Constellation Software has a 52 week low of $1,064.99 and a 52 week high of $1,841.66. The company has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a PE ratio of 104.80 and a beta of 0.92.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($6.74) EPS for the quarter. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 55.12% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software, Inc is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers.

