Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 635,484 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,514 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $30,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BWA. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 160.2% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 159.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

BorgWarner stock opened at $46.57 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.79 and a 52-week high of $55.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.50 and a 200-day moving average of $47.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The business’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.