Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 591,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,273 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.84% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $31,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 18.1% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 15.6% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BECN shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.15.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 116,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.31 per share, with a total value of $6,000,447.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Julian Francis bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.90 per share, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BECN opened at $56.39 on Friday. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.92 and a 12 month high of $60.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -32.78 and a beta of 1.99.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 20.79% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

