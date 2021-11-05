Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 34.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,545 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 111,895 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $32,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 5.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 0.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,947 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,329,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 6.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the second quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP James E. Francese sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total value of $2,203,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,466,423.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 26,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total transaction of $4,128,436.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 99,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,723,173.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,315 shares of company stock worth $8,763,801. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of STAA stock opened at $117.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.98. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 278.86 and a beta of 0.95. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $66.81 and a 12-month high of $163.08.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.14. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $62.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

STAA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.67.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

